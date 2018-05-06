Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 011 000—2 5 2 New York 000 040 10x—5 4 0

Bauer, B.Taylor (7) and R.Perez; Gray, Green (7), Robertson (9) and Romine. W_Gray 2-2. L_Bauer 2-3. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (8).

___

Detroit 300 000 000—3 12 2 Kansas City 000 001 001—2 5 0

Zimmermann, Hardy (6), Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann; Hammel, Flynn (7), Keller (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Zimmermann 2-0. L_Hammel 0-4. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Almonte (3).

___

Toronto 000 100 020—3 7 3 Tampa Bay 101 200 01x—5 6 0

A.Sanchez, Loup (4), Oh (6), Clippard (8) and Martin; Faria, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8) and W.Ramos. W_Faria 3-1. L_A.Sanchez 2-3. Sv_Colome (6). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (5), Gurriel Jr. (2).

___

Minnesota 303 200 000—8 11 0 Chicago 100 010 101—4 11 0

Lynn, Magill (7), Hughes (9) and Garver; Santiago, Volstad (4), Fry (6), Beck (8) and Castillo. W_Lynn 1-3. L_Santiago 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (6). Chicago, Anderson 2 (6).

___

Boston 000 012 201—6 9 0 Texas 010 031 000—5 6 2

E.Rodriguez, Hembree (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Hamels, Leclerc (7), Claudio (7), Jepsen (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Kelly 1-0. L_Kela 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Boston, Moreland (5). Texas, DeShields (2), Gallo 2 (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Houston 000 010 020—3 7 0 Arizona 110 010 001—4 6 0

Morton, McHugh (6), J.Smith (7), Rondon (8), Devenski (9), Peacock (9) and B.McCann, Stassi; Greinke, Chafin (6), Bradley (6), Hirano (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis. W_Boxberger 1-2. L_Devenski 1-1. HRs_Houston, Springer (7). Arizona, Peralta (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 040 001 100 0—6 12 1 St. Louis 000 400 002 2—8 7 0

(10 innings)

Chatwood, Montgomery (5), Strop (6), Edwards (8), Morrow (9), Farrell (10) and Contreras; Weaver, Sherriff (5), Bowman (7), Holland (8), Jor.Hicks (9), Norris (10), Lyons (10) and Molina, Pena. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Farrell 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (8), Rizzo (4). St. Louis, Wong (2).

___

Philadelphia 200 001 000—3 7 0 Washington 000 010 000—1 2 0

Velasquez, E.Ramos (6), Hunter (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Roark, Solis (7), Suero (9) and Severino. W_Velasquez 2-4. L_Roark 2-3. Sv_Neris (6). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (5). Washington, Difo (2).

___

Colorado 100 000 001—2 6 0 New York 000 000 000—0 6 0

Bettis, Ottavino (8), Davis (9) and Iannetta; Matz, Sewald (7), Gsellman (8) and Nido. W_Bettis 4-1. L_Matz 1-3. Sv_Davis (13). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (8).

___

Miami 200 001 030—6 8 2 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 1

C.Smith, Steckenrider (6), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Mahle, Brice (7), Floro (8), Shackelford (9) and Mesoraco. W_C.Smith 2-3. L_Mahle 2-4. HRs_Miami, Castro (1), Bour (6).

___

San Francisco 024 310 001—11 18 3 Atlanta 101 000 000— 2 7 1

Blach, Gearrin (8), Moronta (9), Johnson (9) and Posey, Hundley; McCarthy, Sims (4), Carle (8), Minter (9), Winkler (9) and Suzuki. W_Blach 3-3. L_McCarthy 4-1. HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (2).

___

Pittsburgh 000 001 020—3 4 0 Milwaukee 000 100 22x—5 9 0

Taillon, E.Santana (6), Crick (7), Brault (7), Kontos (8) and Cervelli; Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Pina. W_Hader 1-0. L_Kontos 2-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (5).

___

Los Angeles 021 001 000—4 10 0 San Diego 200 102 02x—7 9 0

Maeda, Fields (6), Liberatore (7), Hudson (7) and Grandal; Mitchell, Erlin (3), Cimber (6), Yates (6), Stammen (7), Hand (9) and Lopez. W_Yates 2-0. L_Fields 2-1. Sv_Hand (8). HRs_Los Angeles, Kemp (5). San Diego, Hosmer (4), Lopez (1).