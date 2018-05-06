Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|040
|10x—5
|4
|0
Bauer, B.Taylor (7) and R.Perez; Gray, Green (7), Robertson (9) and Romine. W_Gray 2-2. L_Bauer 2-3. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (8).
___
|Detroit
|300
|000
|000—3
|12
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|001—2
|5
|0
Zimmermann, Hardy (6), Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Hammel, Flynn (7), Keller (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Zimmermann 2-0. L_Hammel 0-4. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Almonte (3).
___
|Toronto
|000
|100
|020—3
|7
|3
|Tampa Bay
|101
|200
|01x—5
|6
|0
A.Sanchez, Loup (4), Oh (6), Clippard (8) and Martin; Faria, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8) and W.Ramos. W_Faria 3-1. L_A.Sanchez 2-3. Sv_Colome (6). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (5), Gurriel Jr. (2).
___
|Minnesota
|303
|200
|000—8
|11
|0
|Chicago
|100
|010
|101—4
|11
|0
Lynn, Magill (7), Hughes (9) and Garver; Santiago, Volstad (4), Fry (6), Beck (8) and Castillo. W_Lynn 1-3. L_Santiago 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (6). Chicago, Anderson 2 (6).
___
|Boston
|000
|012
|201—6
|9
|0
|Texas
|010
|031
|000—5
|6
|2
E.Rodriguez, Hembree (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Hamels, Leclerc (7), Claudio (7), Jepsen (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Kelly 1-0. L_Kela 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Boston, Moreland (5). Texas, DeShields (2), Gallo 2 (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|040
|001
|100
|0—6
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|002
|2—8
|7
|0
Chatwood, Montgomery (5), Strop (6), Edwards (8), Morrow (9), Farrell (10) and Contreras; Weaver, Sherriff (5), Bowman (7), Holland (8), Jor.Hicks (9), Norris (10), Lyons (10) and Molina, Pena. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Farrell 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (8), Rizzo (4). St. Louis, Wong (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|001
|000—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Velasquez, E.Ramos (6), Hunter (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Roark, Solis (7), Suero (9) and Severino. W_Velasquez 2-4. L_Roark 2-3. Sv_Neris (6). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (5). Washington, Difo (2).
___
|Colorado
|100
|000
|001—2
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Bettis, Ottavino (8), Davis (9) and Iannetta; Matz, Sewald (7), Gsellman (8) and Nido. W_Bettis 4-1. L_Matz 1-3. Sv_Davis (13). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (8).
___
|Miami
|200
|001
|030—6
|8
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
C.Smith, Steckenrider (6), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Mahle, Brice (7), Floro (8), Shackelford (9) and Mesoraco. W_C.Smith 2-3. L_Mahle 2-4. HRs_Miami, Castro (1), Bour (6).
___
|San Francisco
|024
|310
|001—11
|18
|3
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|000—
|2
|7
|1
Blach, Gearrin (8), Moronta (9), Johnson (9) and Posey, Hundley; McCarthy, Sims (4), Carle (8), Minter (9), Winkler (9) and Suzuki. W_Blach 3-3. L_McCarthy 4-1. HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|020—3
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|22x—5
|9
|0
Taillon, E.Santana (6), Crick (7), Brault (7), Kontos (8) and Cervelli; Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Pina. W_Hader 1-0. L_Kontos 2-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|021
|001
|000—4
|10
|0
|San Diego
|200
|102
|02x—7
|9
|0
Maeda, Fields (6), Liberatore (7), Hudson (7) and Grandal; Mitchell, Erlin (3), Cimber (6), Yates (6), Stammen (7), Hand (9) and Lopez. W_Yates 2-0. L_Fields 2-1. Sv_Hand (8). HRs_Los Angeles, Kemp (5). San Diego, Hosmer (4), Lopez (1).