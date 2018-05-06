|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|New York
|23
|10
|.697
|1
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Baltimore
|8
|24
|.250
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Detroit
|14
|18
|.438
|2½
|Minnesota
|12
|17
|.414
|3
|Kansas City
|10
|23
|.303
|7
|Chicago
|9
|22
|.290
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Houston
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Seattle
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Oakland
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Texas
|13
|22
|.371
|8½
___
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Boston 5, Texas 1
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 4, Detroit 2
Houston 8, Arizona 0
Oakland 6, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 0
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 6, Texas 5
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-2), 2:15 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-1) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 0-3) at Oakland (Triggs 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Arizona (Koch 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Seattle (Hernandez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.