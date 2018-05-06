Salloi scores early, Sporting KC beats Rapids 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the lone goal early in the first half, and Sporting Kansas City held on for a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Salloi scored for Sporting KC (6-2-2) in the 16th minute. Ike Opara created the danger with a header across the face of goal, which Khiry Shelton headed into the post. Salloi calmly put the rebound back past a helpless Tim Howard into the top of the net.

Colorado dropped to 2-4-2.