Memo Rodriguez's late goal lifts Dynamo over Galaxy 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodriguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, and the Houston Dynamo beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Galaxy tied it at 2-all in the 85th minute. Zlatan Ibrahimovic fed Giovani dos Santos into open space up the left channel, and Ola Kamara finished dos Santos' wide cross.

Rodriguez put Houston (3-3-2) back in front five minutes later, heading home the rebound of Quioto's shot, which crashed off the crossbar.

The Dynamo took a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute on Quioto's free kick, which benefited from a deflection off Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget.

Alejandro Fuenmayor opened the scoring in the third minute with a left-footed finish of Quioto's free kick. The goal was initially flagged offside, but the call was reversed after video review.

Dos Santos tied it for the Galaxy (3-5-1) in the 39th minute, pouncing on the rebound of Ibrahimovic's saved attempt.