Galaxy-Dynamo, Sums

By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 10:49
Los Angeles 1 1—2
Houston 1 2—3

First half_1, Houston, Fuenmayor, 1 (Quioto), 3rd minute. 2, Los Angeles, Dos Santos, 2, 39th.

Second half_3, Houston, Quioto, 2, 47th. 4, Los Angeles, Kamara, 3 (Dos Santos, Ibrahimovic), 85th. 5, Houston, Rodriguez, 1, 91st.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham; Houston, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Kitchen, Los Angeles, 20th; Ciani, Los Angeles, 34th; Cole, Los Angeles, 36th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.

A_22,320 (22,320)

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Michael Ciani (Chris Pontius, 84th), Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik; Giovani Dos Santos, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Emmanuel Boateng, 75th); Romain Alessandrini (Jonathan Dos Santos, 64th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara.

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adolfo Machado (Leonardo, 65th); Eric Alexander (Memo Rodriguez, 87th), Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez, Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Boniek Garcia, 68th), Romell Quioto.