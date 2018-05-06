Galaxy-Dynamo, Sums

|Los Angeles
|1
|1—2
|Houston
|1
|2—3
First half_1, Houston, Fuenmayor, 1 (Quioto), 3rd minute. 2, Los Angeles, Dos Santos, 2, 39th.
Second half_3, Houston, Quioto, 2, 47th. 4, Los Angeles, Kamara, 3 (Dos Santos, Ibrahimovic), 85th. 5, Houston, Rodriguez, 1, 91st.
Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham; Houston, Joe Willis.
Yellow Cards_Kitchen, Los Angeles, 20th; Ciani, Los Angeles, 34th; Cole, Los Angeles, 36th.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.
A_22,320 (22,320)
___
|Lineups
Los Angeles_David Bingham; Michael Ciani (Chris Pontius, 84th), Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik; Giovani Dos Santos, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Emmanuel Boateng, 75th); Romain Alessandrini (Jonathan Dos Santos, 64th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara.
Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adolfo Machado (Leonardo, 65th); Eric Alexander (Memo Rodriguez, 87th), Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez, Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Boniek Garcia, 68th), Romell Quioto.