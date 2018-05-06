  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 10:04
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cabrera NYM 30 119 22 40 .336
Markakis Atl 31 123 21 41 .333
Pham StL 29 98 24 32 .327
OHerrera Phi 31 115 16 37 .322
Arenado Col 29 106 18 34 .321
FFreeman Atl 31 119 24 38 .319
Dickerson Pit 30 115 18 36 .313
RFlaherty Atl 26 87 12 27 .310
Winker Cin 29 87 9 27 .310
SCastro Mia 31 116 15 35 .302
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; JBaez, Chicago, 8; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 28; JBaez, Chicago, 28; Cespedes, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 24; FFreeman, Atlanta, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 22.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 4-2.