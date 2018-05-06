|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cabrera NYM
|30
|119
|22
|40
|.336
|Markakis Atl
|31
|123
|21
|41
|.333
|Pham StL
|29
|98
|24
|32
|.327
|OHerrera Phi
|31
|115
|16
|37
|.322
|Arenado Col
|29
|106
|18
|34
|.321
|FFreeman Atl
|31
|119
|24
|38
|.319
|Dickerson Pit
|30
|115
|18
|36
|.313
|RFlaherty Atl
|26
|87
|12
|27
|.310
|Winker Cin
|29
|87
|9
|27
|.310
|SCastro Mia
|31
|116
|15
|35
|.302
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; JBaez, Chicago, 8; 7 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 28; JBaez, Chicago, 28; Cespedes, New York, 26; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 24; FFreeman, Atlanta, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 22.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 4-2.