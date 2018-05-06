  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 09:52
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Olimpo 1, Tigre 5

Friday's Match

San Martin 0, Velez Sarsfield 2

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 0

Arsenal 4, Rosario Central 0

Argentinos Jrs 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Newell's 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Talleres 0, Huracan 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Olimpo 1

Sunday's Matches

Temperley vs. Patronato Parana

Independiente vs. Gimnasia

Tigre vs. Lanus

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club

Monday's Match

Banfield vs. CA Chacarita Juniors