BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|24
|17
|2
|5
|43
|17
|53
|Godoy Cruz
|26
|16
|5
|5
|43
|24
|53
|San Lorenzo
|26
|14
|8
|4
|31
|18
|50
|Huracan
|26
|13
|8
|5
|32
|21
|47
|Talleres
|26
|13
|6
|7
|31
|18
|45
|Independiente
|25
|13
|6
|6
|27
|16
|45
|Defensa y Justicia
|26
|12
|5
|9
|39
|34
|41
|Santa Fe
|25
|10
|10
|5
|32
|21
|40
|Argentinos Jrs
|26
|12
|4
|10
|35
|29
|40
|Belgrano
|26
|10
|10
|6
|27
|25
|40
|Racing Club
|24
|11
|6
|7
|41
|28
|39
|River Plate
|24
|11
|5
|8
|35
|26
|38
|Colon
|24
|10
|7
|7
|29
|20
|37
|Atletico Tucuman
|26
|8
|11
|7
|29
|26
|35
|Estudiantes
|24
|10
|5
|9
|23
|21
|35
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|9
|7
|9
|29
|31
|34
|Banfield
|25
|8
|7
|10
|25
|23
|31
|Rosario Central
|26
|8
|7
|11
|29
|40
|31
|San Martin
|26
|8
|6
|12
|26
|35
|30
|Patronato Parana
|25
|7
|8
|10
|24
|31
|29
|Newell's
|26
|8
|6
|12
|23
|26
|27
|Lanus
|25
|6
|9
|10
|20
|37
|27
|Tigre
|25
|4
|11
|10
|26
|31
|23
|Gimnasia
|24
|6
|4
|14
|22
|39
|22
|Temperley
|25
|4
|8
|13
|18
|42
|20
|Chacarita Jrs
|25
|4
|6
|15
|21
|34
|18
|Arsenal
|25
|3
|8
|14
|19
|32
|17
|Olimpo
|26
|3
|5
|18
|14
|48
|14
|Tuesday, May 1
Olimpo 1, Tigre 5
|Friday, May 4
San Martin 0, Velez Sarsfield 2
|Saturday, May 5
San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 0
Arsenal 4, Rosario Central 0
Argentinos Jrs 1, Godoy Cruz 2
Newell's 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Talleres 0, Huracan 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Olimpo 1
|Sunday, May 6
Temperley vs. Patronato Parana 1400 GMT
Independiente vs. Gimnasia 1615 GMT
Tigre vs. Lanus 1830 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT
|Monday, May 7
Banfield vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 8
Colon vs. River Plate 0015 GMT
|Wednesday, May 9
Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2045 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Thursday, May 10
River Plate vs. Estudiantes 2300 GMT