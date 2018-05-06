BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 09:52
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 24 17 2 5 43 17 53
Godoy Cruz 26 16 5 5 43 24 53
San Lorenzo 26 14 8 4 31 18 50
Huracan 26 13 8 5 32 21 47
Talleres 26 13 6 7 31 18 45
Independiente 25 13 6 6 27 16 45
Defensa y Justicia 26 12 5 9 39 34 41
Santa Fe 25 10 10 5 32 21 40
Argentinos Jrs 26 12 4 10 35 29 40
Belgrano 26 10 10 6 27 25 40
Racing Club 24 11 6 7 41 28 39
River Plate 24 11 5 8 35 26 38
Colon 24 10 7 7 29 20 37
Atletico Tucuman 26 8 11 7 29 26 35
Estudiantes 24 10 5 9 23 21 35
Velez Sarsfield 25 9 7 9 29 31 34
Banfield 25 8 7 10 25 23 31
Rosario Central 26 8 7 11 29 40 31
San Martin 26 8 6 12 26 35 30
Patronato Parana 25 7 8 10 24 31 29
Newell's 26 8 6 12 23 26 27
Lanus 25 6 9 10 20 37 27
Tigre 25 4 11 10 26 31 23
Gimnasia 24 6 4 14 22 39 22
Temperley 25 4 8 13 18 42 20
Chacarita Jrs 25 4 6 15 21 34 18
Arsenal 25 3 8 14 19 32 17
Olimpo 26 3 5 18 14 48 14
Tuesday, May 1

Olimpo 1, Tigre 5

Friday, May 4

San Martin 0, Velez Sarsfield 2

Saturday, May 5

San Lorenzo 2, Belgrano 0

Arsenal 4, Rosario Central 0

Argentinos Jrs 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Newell's 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Talleres 0, Huracan 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Olimpo 1

Sunday, May 6

Temperley vs. Patronato Parana 1400 GMT

Independiente vs. Gimnasia 1615 GMT

Tigre vs. Lanus 1830 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT

Monday, May 7

Banfield vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 8

Colon vs. River Plate 0015 GMT

Wednesday, May 9

Racing Club vs. Arsenal 2045 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Thursday, May 10

River Plate vs. Estudiantes 2300 GMT