BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 28 104 34 38 .365 MMachado Bal 32 123 17 44 .358 Lowrie Oak 32 132 15 47 .356 DGordon Sea 31 128 20 45 .352 JMartinez Bos 30 117 19 40 .342 Simmons LAA 30 109 21 37 .339 MSmith TB 27 89 11 30 .337 Altuve Hou 34 135 20 45 .333 Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323 Gregorius NYY 32 116 27 37 .319 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 26; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; JMartinez, Boston, 25; 2 tied at 24.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.