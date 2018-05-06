Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|040
|10x—5
|4
|0
Bauer, B.Taylor (7) and R.Perez; Gray, Green (7), Robertson (9) and Romine. W_Gray 2-2. L_Bauer 2-3. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (8).
___
|Detroit
|300
|000
|000—3
|12
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|001—2
|5
|0
Zimmermann, Hardy (6), Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Hammel, Flynn (7), Keller (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Zimmermann 2-0. L_Hammel 0-4. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Almonte (3).
___
|Toronto
|000
|100
|020—3
|7
|3
|Tampa Bay
|101
|200
|01x—5
|6
|0
Sanchez, Loup (4), Oh (6), Clippard (8) and Martin; Faria, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8) and W.Ramos. W_Faria 3-1. L_Sanchez 2-3. Sv_Colome (6). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (5), Gurriel Jr. (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|040
|001
|100
|0—6
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|002
|2—8
|7
|0
Chatwood, Montgomery (5), Strop (6), Edwards (8), Morrow (9), Farrell (10) and Contreras; Weaver, Sherriff (5), Bowman (7), Holland (8), Jor.Hicks (9), Norris (10), Lyons (10) and Molina, Pena. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Farrell 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (8), Rizzo (4). St. Louis, Wong (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|001
|000—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Velasquez, E.Ramos (6), Hunter (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Roark, Solis (7), Suero (9) and Severino. W_Velasquez 2-4. L_Roark 2-3. Sv_Neris (6). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (5). Washington, Difo (2).