Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 011 000—2 5 2 New York 000 040 10x—5 4 0

Bauer, B.Taylor (7) and R.Perez; Gray, Green (7), Robertson (9) and Romine. W_Gray 2-2. L_Bauer 2-3. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (8).

___

Detroit 300 000 000—3 12 2 Kansas City 000 001 001—2 5 0

Zimmermann, Hardy (6), Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Hammel, Flynn (7), Keller (8), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Zimmermann 2-0. L_Hammel 0-4. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Almonte (3).

___

Toronto 000 100 020—3 7 3 Tampa Bay 101 200 01x—5 6 0

Sanchez, Loup (4), Oh (6), Clippard (8) and Martin; Faria, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8) and W.Ramos. W_Faria 3-1. L_Sanchez 2-3. Sv_Colome (6). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (5), Gurriel Jr. (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 040 001 100 0—6 12 1 St. Louis 000 400 002 2—8 7 0

(10 innings)

Chatwood, Montgomery (5), Strop (6), Edwards (8), Morrow (9), Farrell (10) and Contreras; Weaver, Sherriff (5), Bowman (7), Holland (8), Jor.Hicks (9), Norris (10), Lyons (10) and Molina, Pena. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Farrell 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (8), Rizzo (4). St. Louis, Wong (2).

___

Philadelphia 200 001 000—3 7 0 Washington 000 010 000—1 2 0

Velasquez, E.Ramos (6), Hunter (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Roark, Solis (7), Suero (9) and Severino. W_Velasquez 2-4. L_Roark 2-3. Sv_Neris (6). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (5). Washington, Difo (2).