Undermanned Columbus holds on for 0-0 draw with Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Playing a man down for more than 75 minutes after midfielder Pedro Santos was shown a first-half red card, the Columbus Crew managed to earn a point with a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Santos was ejected in the 15th minute following a video review that confirmed his high kick struck Alex Roldan in the face.

Without top playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro — who sat with an injury the club said would be addressed after the match — the Sounders couldn't capitalize on their advantage. They've scored five goals in seven matches, the lowest rate in MLS.

The Sounders (1-4-2) remained at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Columbus (4-3-3) is fifth in the East.

Columbus created each of the most promising scoring opportunities of the first half. Forward Gyasi Zardes twice was alone behind the Seattle defense but couldn't convert. Defender Milton Valenzuela also had a clean look from a few yards out in the 36th minute but shot over the crossbar.

Seattle's Clint Dempsey had a couple of good chances in the second half. The 35-year-old forward first fired a free kick from just outside the Columbus box directly into the wall and then, in the 73rd minute, was denied by goalkeeper Zach Steffen at close range.