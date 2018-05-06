  1. Home
FC Dallas-Los Angeles, Sums

By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 06:13
Dallas 0 1—1
Los Angeles 1 0—1

First half_1, Los Angeles, Beitashour, 1 (Rossi, Vela), 9th minute.

Second half_2, Dallas, Urruti, 3 (Mosquera), 55th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jimmy Maurer; Los Angeles, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Ulloa, Dallas, 39th; Hedges, Dallas, 89th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jeffrey Greeson. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_22,000 (22,000)

Lineups

Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Anton Nedyalkov, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Kellyn Acosta, 61st), Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Ryan Hollingshead, 78th), Harold Mosquera, Victor Ulloa (Jacori Hayes, 44th); Maximiliano Urruti.

Los Angeles_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Laurent Ciman, Jordan Harvey, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta (Lee Nguyen, 74th), Benny Feilhaber, Mark Anthony Kaye; Latif Blessing (Omar Gaber, 68th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.