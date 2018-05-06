  1. Home
Bellew stops Haye in 5th round in all-British grudge rematch

By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 06:06

LONDON (AP) — Tony Bellew might have sent David Haye into retirement after stopping the former world heavyweight champion in the fifth round in a rematch in London on Saturday.

Bellew, a cruiserweight, knocked down Haye three times when the referee brought a stop to the fight, repeating Bellew's win over the same fighter in March 2017.

Haye appeared to be struggling with a right ankle injury, the latest problem to afflict the 37-year-old boxer who said he would retire if he didn't beat Bellew comfortably.