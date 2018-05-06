NYC FC-Red Bulls, Sums

New York City 0 0—0 New York 3 1—4

First half_1, New York, Kaku, 3, 2nd minute. 2, New York, Valot, 3 (Kaku), 4th. 3, New York, Wright-Phillips, 6 (Kaku, Davis), 35th.

Second half_4, New York, Etienne, 2 (Valot, Adams), 79th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson; New York, Luis Robles.

Yellow Cards_Ofori, New York City, 64th; Parker, New York, 75th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Charles Morgante. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_25,219 (25,219)

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot (Sebastien Ibeagha, 46th), Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm (Ebenezer Ofori, 46th); Yangel Herrera, Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; Jo Inge Berget, David Villa (Rodney Wallace, 66th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Alex Muyl, 72nd), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Derick Etienne, 65th), Florian Valot; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Vincent Bezecourt, 78th).