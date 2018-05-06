Whitecaps-Minnesota United, Sums

|Vancouver
|0
|0—0
|Minnesota
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Minnesota, Ibarra, 1, 60th minute.
Goalies_Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Ali Ghazal, Vancouver, 20th; Quintero, Minnesota, 26th; Aja, Vancouver, 66th; Shuttleworth, Minnesota, 91st.
Red Cards_Toye, Minnesota, 50th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Kathryn Nesbitt. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.
A_19,642 (21,895)
___
|Lineups
Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Jose Aja, Sean Franklin, Kendall Waston; Ali Ghazal, Brett Levis, Felipe Martins; Anthony Blondell (Kei Kamara, 63rd), Alphonso Davies, Bernie Ibini Isei (Brek Shea, 70th), Nicolas Mezquida (Yordy Reyna, 63rd).
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Eric Miller (Carter Manley, 82nd), Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Alexi Gomez (Collin Martin, 77th), Miguel Ibarra (Wyatt Omsberg, 77th), Rasmus Schuller; Carlos Darwin Quintero, Mason Toye.