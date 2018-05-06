  1. Home
The Latest: 8 vents open as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 04:03

This Saturday, May 5, 2018, web image is from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in the Big Island

Kilauea volcano erupts, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Kalapana, HI. There are no immediate reports of major damage after a large earthquake struck Hawaii's

This Friday, May 4, 2018 remote image released by U.S. Geological Survey, shows a new lava fissure on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone on Makama

In this image released by the U.S. Geological Survey, steam rises from cracks in the road shortly before a fissure opened up on Kaupili Street in the

This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii

This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows Mohala Street in Leiliani Estates near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island that is blocked by

This Saturday, May 5, 2018, web image is from a temporary research camera positioned on the Puʻu ʻŌʻō Crater from the North Rim looking into the crate

In this still frame taken from video, lava flows toward a home in the Puna District as a result of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big I

In this still frame taken from video, lava flows toward a home in the Puna District as a result of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big I

In this still frame taken from video, lava flows over a road in the Puna District as a result of the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Isl

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on a volcanic eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii (all times local):

10 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a total of eight fissures have opened as Kilauea volcano erupts and releases lava into a residential area on Hawaii's Big Island.

The fissures are vents where lava is spurting out of the ground into the air. They began forming in the Leilani Estates neighborhood on Thursday.

U.S. Geological Survey geologist Janet Babb says there were eight by Saturday morning, two more than what was calculated the night before.

The lava has burned at least two homes. Hawaii County has ordered evacuations for over 1,700 people living in Leilani Estates and neighboring Lanipuna Gardens.

On Friday, a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the area as magma shifted through the volcano.

___

6:30 p.m. Friday

Sputtering lava, strong earthquakes and toxic gas jolted the southern part of the Big Island of Hawaii as magma shifted underneath a restless, erupting Kilauea volcano.

The trifecta of natural threats forced stressed out residents to evacuate and prompted the closure of parks and college campuses.

Officials say two new vents where lava was spurting out of the ground formed in the same residential neighborhood where molten rock first emerged.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at midday. It was the biggest of hundreds of quakes this week and the largest to strike the state in 43 years.

Residents were also warned to watch out for dangerous levels of sulfuric gas.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park evacuated all visitors and non-emergency staff. The quakes triggered rock slides on trails and crater walls.