|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|6
|2
|2
|20
|19
|14
|Atlanta United FC
|6
|1
|1
|19
|21
|9
|Orlando City
|5
|2
|1
|16
|16
|13
|New York
|5
|3
|0
|15
|21
|10
|New England
|4
|3
|2
|14
|15
|12
|Columbus
|4
|3
|2
|14
|13
|10
|Montreal
|3
|6
|0
|9
|14
|23
|Chicago
|2
|3
|2
|8
|11
|12
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|2
|8
|6
|13
|Toronto FC
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|13
|D.C. United
|1
|4
|2
|5
|8
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|2
|2
|17
|20
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|2
|0
|15
|17
|13
|Vancouver
|4
|5
|1
|13
|10
|18
|Minnesota United
|4
|5
|0
|12
|12
|16
|FC Dallas
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|6
|LA Galaxy
|3
|4
|1
|10
|10
|13
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|4
|1
|10
|9
|16
|Houston
|2
|3
|2
|8
|15
|11
|Colorado
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|10
|Portland
|2
|3
|2
|8
|12
|14
|San Jose
|1
|4
|2
|5
|12
|15
|Seattle
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday, May 4
Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0
|Saturday, May 5
Montreal 4, New England 2
New York 4, New York City FC 0
Minnesota United 1, Vancouver 0
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 3:55 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 6
Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 9
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|Friday, May 11
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 12
San Jose at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
New York at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, May 13
Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.