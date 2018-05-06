  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 2

Stoke: Xherdan Shaqiri (43).

Crystal Palace: James McArthur (68), Patrick van Aanholt (86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bournemouth 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser (37).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leicester 0, West Ham 2

West Ham: Joao Mario (34), Mark Noble (64).

Halftime: 0-1.

Watford 2, Newcastle 1

Watford: Roberto Pereyra (2), Andre Gray (28).

Newcastle: Ayoze Perez (55).

Halftime: 2-0.

West Brom 1, Tottenham 0

West Brom: Jake Livermore (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Everton 1, Southampton 1

Everton: Tom Davies (90).

Southampton: Nathan Redmond (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One
Rochdale 1, Charlton 0

Rochdale: Joe Thompson (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fleetwood Town 2, Walsall 0

Fleetwood Town: Ashley Hunter (31), Paddy Madden (45).

Halftime: 2-0.

Southend 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Shrewsbury 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (63, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Doncaster 0, Wigan 1

Wigan: Will Grigg (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Northampton 2, Oldham 2

Northampton: Matt Grimes (42, pen.), Ash Taylor (45).

Oldham: George Edmundson (29), Thomas Haymer (55).

Halftime: 2-1.

Rotherham 1, Blackpool 0

Rotherham: Will Vaulks (58).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gillingham 5, Plymouth 2

Gillingham: Josh Parker (7), Tom Eaves (30, 36, 51), Elliot List (90).

Plymouth: Joel Grant (23), Graham Carey (77).

Halftime: 3-1.

Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 0

Portsmouth: Brett Pitman (13), Jamal Lowe (25).

Halftime: 2-0.

Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1

Scunthorpe: Conor Townsend (59).

Bradford: Matthew Kilgallon (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

AFC Wimbledon 2, Bury 2

AFC Wimbledon: Dean Parrett (12), Kwesi Appiah (34).

Bury: Neil Danns (66), George Miller (85).

Halftime: 2-0.

Blackburn 2, Oxford United 1

Blackburn: Darragh Lenihan (12), Jack Payne (76).

Oxford United: James Henry (66).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two
Cambridge United 5, Port Vale 0

Cambridge United: David Amoo (33), Harrison Dunk (35), Brad Halliday (68), Barry Corr (74), Billy Waters (78).

Halftime: 2-0.

Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0

Barnet: John Akinde (42), Richard Brindley (81), Alex Nicholls (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Forest Green Rovers 0, Grimsby Town 3

Grimsby Town: JJ Hooper (52, 84, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 1, Colchester 0

Exeter: Robbie Simpson (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Swindon 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Swindon: Marc Richards (14), Keshi Anderson (43), Paul Mullin (55).

Halftime: 2-0.

Carlisle 1, Newport County 1

Carlisle: Mark Ellis (14).

Newport County: Padraig Amond (38).

Halftime: 1-1.

Lincoln City 1, Yeovil 1

Lincoln City: Tom Pett (77).

Yeovil: Jordan Green (10).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wycombe 1, Stevenage 0

Wycombe: Matt Bloomfield (19).

Halftime: 1-0.

Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 1

Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (64).

Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (7).

Halftime: 0-1.

Coventry 0, Morecambe 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Crewe 2, Cheltenham 1

Crewe: Shaun Miller (17, 62).

Cheltenham: George Lloyd (34).

Halftime: 1-1.

Notts County 0, Luton Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.