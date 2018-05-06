BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 2
Stoke: Xherdan Shaqiri (43).
Crystal Palace: James McArthur (68), Patrick van Aanholt (86).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bournemouth 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser (37).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Leicester 0, West Ham 2
West Ham: Joao Mario (34), Mark Noble (64).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Watford 2, Newcastle 1
Watford: Roberto Pereyra (2), Andre Gray (28).
Newcastle: Ayoze Perez (55).
Halftime: 2-0.
|West Brom 1, Tottenham 0
West Brom: Jake Livermore (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Everton 1, Southampton 1
Everton: Tom Davies (90).
Southampton: Nathan Redmond (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Rochdale 1, Charlton 0
Rochdale: Joe Thompson (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Fleetwood Town 2, Walsall 0
Fleetwood Town: Ashley Hunter (31), Paddy Madden (45).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Southend 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Shrewsbury 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (63, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Doncaster 0, Wigan 1
Wigan: Will Grigg (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Northampton 2, Oldham 2
Northampton: Matt Grimes (42, pen.), Ash Taylor (45).
Oldham: George Edmundson (29), Thomas Haymer (55).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Rotherham 1, Blackpool 0
Rotherham: Will Vaulks (58).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Gillingham 5, Plymouth 2
Gillingham: Josh Parker (7), Tom Eaves (30, 36, 51), Elliot List (90).
Plymouth: Joel Grant (23), Graham Carey (77).
Halftime: 3-1.
|Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 0
Portsmouth: Brett Pitman (13), Jamal Lowe (25).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1
Scunthorpe: Conor Townsend (59).
Bradford: Matthew Kilgallon (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
|AFC Wimbledon 2, Bury 2
AFC Wimbledon: Dean Parrett (12), Kwesi Appiah (34).
Bury: Neil Danns (66), George Miller (85).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Blackburn 2, Oxford United 1
Blackburn: Darragh Lenihan (12), Jack Payne (76).
Oxford United: James Henry (66).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Cambridge United 5, Port Vale 0
Cambridge United: David Amoo (33), Harrison Dunk (35), Brad Halliday (68), Barry Corr (74), Billy Waters (78).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0
Barnet: John Akinde (42), Richard Brindley (81), Alex Nicholls (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Forest Green Rovers 0, Grimsby Town 3
Grimsby Town: JJ Hooper (52, 84, 90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Exeter 1, Colchester 0
Exeter: Robbie Simpson (71).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Swindon 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Swindon: Marc Richards (14), Keshi Anderson (43), Paul Mullin (55).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Carlisle 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle: Mark Ellis (14).
Newport County: Padraig Amond (38).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Lincoln City 1, Yeovil 1
Lincoln City: Tom Pett (77).
Yeovil: Jordan Green (10).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Wycombe 1, Stevenage 0
Wycombe: Matt Bloomfield (19).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 1
Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (64).
Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (7).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Coventry 0, Morecambe 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Crewe 2, Cheltenham 1
Crewe: Shaun Miller (17, 62).
Cheltenham: George Lloyd (34).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Notts County 0, Luton Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.