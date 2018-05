BC-GLF--GolfSixes Scores,0532

GolfSixes Scores

Saturday Centurion Club St. Albans, England Yardage: 2,335; Par: 24 Session 1 Group A

United States (Daniel Im and David Lipsky), def. Europe Women (Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda), 2-1

Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat), def. Denmark (Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard), 5-1

Group B

Australia (Sam Brazel and Wade Ormsby), tied South Korea (Soomin Lee and Jeunghun Wang), 2-2

Spain (Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui), def. European Captains (Thomas Bjorn and Catriona Matthew), 3-0

Group C

Italy (Edoardo Molinari and Renato Paratore), def. France (Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Romain Wattel), 3-0

Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan), def. Scotland (Richie Ramsey and Scott Jamieson), 3-0

Group D

England Men (Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace), tied England Women (Georgia Hall and Charley Hull), 1-1

South Africa (George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous), def. Sweden (Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren), 3-1

Session 2 Group A

Denmark (Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard), tied Europe Women (Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda), 1-1

Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat), def. United States (Daniel Im and David Lipsky), 2-1

Group B

Australia (Sam Brazel and Wade Ormsby), def. European Captains (Thomas Bjorn and Catriona Matthew), 2-1

South Korea (Soomin Lee and Jeunghun Wang), def. Spain (Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui), 3-1

Group C

France (Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Romain Wattel), def. Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan), 2-1

Scotland (Richie Ramsey and Scott Jamieson), tied Italy (Edoardo Molinari and Renato Paratore), 1-1

Group D

England Women (Georgia Hall and Charley Hull), def. South Africa (George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous), 4-1

England Men (Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace), tied Sweden (Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren), 2-2

Session 3 Group A

European Women (Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda), def. Thailand (Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat), 3-0

Denmark (Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard), def. United States (Daniel Im and David Lipsky), 3-2

Note: European Women beat Denmark in playoff to claim second place in the group

Group B

South Korea (Soomin Lee and Jeunghun Wang), tied European Captains (Thomas Bjorn and Catriona Matthew), 1-1

Australia (Sam Brazel and Wade Ormsby), def. Spain (Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui), 3-2

Group C

France (Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Romain Wattel), def. Scotland (Richie Ramsey and Scott Jamieson), 1-0

Ireland (Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan), def. Italy (Edoardo Molinari and Renato Paratore), 2-0

Group D

Sweden (Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren), def. England Women (Georgia Hall and Charley Hull), 2-1

England Men (Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace), def. South Africa (George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous), 2-1