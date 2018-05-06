Global Golf Rangefinder Market - Increase in Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005024/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global golf rangefinder market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global golf rangefinder market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The worldwide growth in golf infrastructure is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Although golf courses remain highly concentrated in the top 20 golfing nations, their number is increasing steadily across the globe. In January 2017, over 34,500 golf facilities were available worldwide. Most of these facilities are in the top 10 golfing countries including Australia, Canada, England, Japan, and the US. Most of these facilities are in private clubs, golf resorts, and golf-centric real estates, making them largely accessible.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart golf rangefinders as one of the key emerging trends in the global golf rangefinder market:

Advent of smart golf rangefinders

Technology has evolved tremendously over the last eight to ten years and the sports industry, including golf, has adopted it well. For example, mobile application developers are becoming one of the important stakeholders in the golf industry with the introduction of smart golf rangefinders. Application developers are creating golf applications for smartphones using the GPS functionality of smartphones.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The popularity of smartphone golf rangefinders can be attributed to their zero-cost availability. The increasing penetration of smartphones has also encouraged manufacturers to adopt this technology for golf. However, smartphone rangefinders are not as accurate as standalone GPS golf rangefinders or laser golf rangefinders.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global golf rangefinder market segmentation

This market research report segments the global by product (laser golf rangefinders and GPS golf rangefinders) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The laser golf rangefinders segment dominated the market with close to 61% of the market share in 2017. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decline by a little over 1% over the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC. However, the market share for this region is expected to decrease while that of the other two regions is expected to increase over the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005024/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GOLF TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SPORTS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/05/2018 02:34 PM/DISC: 05/05/2018 02:34 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180505005024/en