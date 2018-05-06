Global Ceramic Filters Market - Favorable Regulatory Scenario to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Increasing use of silver impregnated activated carbon ceramic filters is a key trend which is expected to impact the market over the forecast period. The growing awareness of safe and clean drinking water is driving the adoption of a ceramic filter that has different materials embedded in it.

Materials such as activated carbon, titanium dioxide, silicon carbide, silver impregnated activated carbon, and others are extensively used in ceramic filters for the removal of harmful pathogens, bacteria, and other water chemicals. Among these materials, silver is most efficiently used in ceramic filters because of its ability to remove microbial pathogens and turbidity from drinking water.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the favorable regulatory scenario as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global ceramic filters market:

Favorable regulatory scenario

The high growth of the global ceramic filters market can be attributed to the existing favorable regulations regarding the use of ceramic filters in commercial and industrial applications. Several regulatory bodies are partnering with various institutions to work on ecological sustainability. They have conducted research and set the regulations to ensure the use of ceramic filters. For instance, EPA has set the regulatory limits for the number of certain contaminants in the drinking water provided by public water systems.

These regulations will fuel the demand for ceramic filters, thereby increasing the global ceramic market during the forecast period. Apart from EPA and NSF, regulatory bodies such as American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), and European Environment Agency have implemented several mandates pertaining to toxic air emissions and water treatment or disposal. These regulations promote the use of ceramic filters.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The Clean Air Act mandated by the EPA sets a limit on the emission of toxic air pollutants to protect people from exposure to toxic gases. The stringent regulations and mandates on the use of efficient filters in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors will positively impact the global ceramic filters market during the forecast period. ”

Global ceramic filters market segmentation

This market research report segments the by application (residential, commercial, and industrial), by product (ceramic air filters and ceramic water filters), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major applications, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by a small percentage while the other two segments are expected to witness a small increase in their market share over the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global ceramic filters market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 44%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is also identified as the only region expected to witness an increase in its market share while the other two regions are expected to witness a small decline in their market share by 2022.

