Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market - Key Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

Combat aircraft comprises multi-role and electronic warfare aircraft. A common airframe for multiple tasks is used in multirole aircraft. Multirole aircraft is implemented in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attacks. The development of multirole aircraft will have a positive impact on the demand for aircraft FCSs during the forecast period. Lately, a number of combat airplanes are characterized by multiple functionalities. Some examples of multirole designs include the F-15E Strike Eagle, F/A-18 Hornet, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS 39 Gripen, Mig-29, Mig-35, Su-35, Su30, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Rafale, F-4 Phantom II, Dassault Mirage 2000, and JF-17 Thunder. One of the most prominent examples of a multirole aircraft is the Lockheed P-38 Lightning used during the World War II.

The FBW systems have been incorporated in aircraft owing to the advances in commercial aircraft. An FBW system uses copper wires that transmit electrical signals from the cockpit to the control surfaces, in place of cables, pulleys, and gears, thus reducing the weight of the aircraft. A copper wire can only carry one signal per wire-strand, due to this, typical aircraft with FBW is characterized by bundles of copper wires, which increases the weight of the aircraft along with the time and manpower for maintenance. It is also susceptible to electromagnetic frequency. FBW systems comprise numerous copper wires.

"Optic fiber technology is expected to be implemented in the next-generation FCSs. Off late, Fly-By-Light systems have been incorporated in advanced aircraft. FBL systems are characterized by constrained applications, despite its low weight, compact size, and wide bandwidth. The optimal utilization of FBL systems requires the implementation of cost-effective solutions and effective technology standards," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global aircraft flight control systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global aircraft flight control systems market into the following applications, including commercial aviation, military aviation, and business aviation and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The commercial aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 43%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

