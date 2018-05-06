Top Factors Driving the Express Delivery Market in Brazil | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing market expansion of players as one of the key emerging trends in the express delivery market in Brazil. Players in the global express delivery market are adopting the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy to boost their presence across Latin American countries. They are also expanding their product portfolio to achieve economies of scale in various business processes. Established players are acquiring small companies to create a strong business network and regional connectivity. Growing M&A activities by vendors and expansion of their business portfolios in Latin American countries will drive the express delivery market in Brazil.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growth of e-commerce market as a key factor contributing to the growth of the :

Growth of e-commerce market

E-commerce is a fast-growing market and has a significant impact on retail as well as distribution channels. The shift toward online shopping by customers appears to be permanent because of the several benefits that it offers to customers, including ease of buying, easy access to alternatives, and home delivery services, which make the life of consumers easy. The increasing use of the Internet and mobile devices is also propelling the growth of the e-commerce market worldwide.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “In Latin America, Brazil is the largest economy and the fifth-largest country in the world in terms of area and population. Brazil witnesses a high volume of e-commerce transactions as it is the fourth-largest Internet market with more than 100 million Internet users in 2017. The e-commerce market in Brazil is witnessing high growth, despite the adverse economic conditions. In 2017, the electronics and household appliances occupied a major share in the Brazilian e-commerce market. The growing e-commerce market in Brazil presents substantial growth opportunities for companies based in other countries. The growing e-commerce and retail sectors are expected to increase the competition in the express delivery market in Brazil.”

Express delivery market in Brazil – segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the into the following customer types, including B2B and B2C and service type, including time-definite and same-day.

Of the two major customer types, the B2B held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 58% of the market. The market share for this customer type is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing customer type is B2C, which will account for nearly 43% of the total market share by 2022.

Of the two major service types, the time-definite held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. The market share for this service type is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing service type is same-day, which will account for nearly 15% of the total market share by 2022.

