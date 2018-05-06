US ambassador to Mexico departs, ends 30-year State career

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Washington's ambassador to Mexico has ended her time in the post and left the country for retirement after a 30-year career with the State Department.

The U.S. Embassy says in a statement that Roberta Jacobson and her husband departed Mexico on a commercial flight to the United States.

Jacobson tweeted in Spanish Saturday that "representing the #USA in Mexico was the job of my life."

She added that she believes more than ever in the strength of U.S.-Mexico ties.

Jacobson arrived in Mexico City in May 2016. Her two years in the post were a time of tricky relations amid President Donald Trump's tough stance on migration and trade and his vows to force Mexico to pay for a border wall.

However the ambassador was seen as well-liked by Mexicans.