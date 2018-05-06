  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/05/06 00:46
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Brighton 1, Man United 0

Saturday's Matches

Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 2

Bournemouth 1, Swansea 0

Leicester 0, West Ham 2

Watford 2, Newcastle 1

West Brom 1, Tottenham 0

Everton vs. Southampton

Sunday's Matches

Man City vs. Huddersfield

Arsenal vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

England Championship
Sunday's Matches

Preston vs. Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich

Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United

Derby vs. Barnsley

Birmingham vs. Fulham

Millwall vs. Aston Villa

Brentford vs. Hull

Cardiff vs. Reading

Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest

Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough

Leeds vs. QPR

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Bradford 1, Walsall 1

Scunthorpe 2, Plymouth 0

Doncaster 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Saturday's Matches

Rochdale vs. Charlton

Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall

Southend vs. Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Doncaster vs. Wigan

Northampton vs. Oldham

Rotherham vs. Blackpool

Gillingham vs. Plymouth

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough

Scunthorpe vs. Bradford

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bury

Blackburn vs. Oxford United

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Chesterfield 1, Newport County 0

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United 5, Port Vale 0

Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0

Forest Green Rovers 0, Grimsby Town 3

Exeter 1, Colchester 0

Swindon 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Carlisle 1, Newport County 1

Lincoln City 1, Yeovil 1

Wycombe 1, Stevenage 0

Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 1

Coventry 0, Morecambe 0

Crewe 2, Cheltenham 1

Notts County 0, Luton Town 0