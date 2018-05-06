BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Friday's Match
Brighton 1, Man United 0
|Saturday's Matches
Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 2
Bournemouth 1, Swansea 0
Leicester 0, West Ham 2
Watford 2, Newcastle 1
West Brom 1, Tottenham 0
Everton vs. Southampton
|Sunday's Matches
Man City vs. Huddersfield
Arsenal vs. Burnley
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
|Sunday's Matches
Preston vs. Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich
Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United
Derby vs. Barnsley
Birmingham vs. Fulham
Millwall vs. Aston Villa
Brentford vs. Hull
Cardiff vs. Reading
Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest
Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough
Leeds vs. QPR
|Tuesday's Matches
Bradford 1, Walsall 1
Scunthorpe 2, Plymouth 0
Doncaster 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
|Saturday's Matches
Rochdale vs. Charlton
Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Doncaster vs. Wigan
Northampton vs. Oldham
Rotherham vs. Blackpool
Gillingham vs. Plymouth
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bury
Blackburn vs. Oxford United
|Tuesday's Match
Chesterfield 1, Newport County 0
|Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United 5, Port Vale 0
Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0
Forest Green Rovers 0, Grimsby Town 3
Exeter 1, Colchester 0
Swindon 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Carlisle 1, Newport County 1
Lincoln City 1, Yeovil 1
Wycombe 1, Stevenage 0
Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 1
Coventry 0, Morecambe 0
Crewe 2, Cheltenham 1
Notts County 0, Luton Town 0