Valencia clinches Champions League berth after Betis loss

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Valencia was assured of a top-four finish in the Spanish league and a berth in next season's Champions League after Real Betis lost at Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday.

The defeat left fifth-place Betis eight points behind Valencia in fourth with two games left for the Seville-based club.

Iker Munian headed in a cross from Inigo Lekeu for Bilbao's opener in the 76th minute, and Aritz Aduriz scored from a pass by Inaki Williams in stoppage time.

Betis hit the crossbar twice when pressing for a late equalizer before Aduriz scored on the final kick of the match.

Valencia, which visited Villarreal later Saturday, finished in 12th place the last two seasons.

Champion Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also heading back to the Champions League next season.

Also, Eibar rolled to a 4-1 win at Girona in the first match since Jose Luis Mendilibar agreed to stay on another season at the Basque Country club.