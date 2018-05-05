Hamburg, Wolfsburg's relegation scrap postponed to final day

BERLIN (AP) — Postponed. Hamburger SV's and Wolfsburg's scrap for Bundesliga survival was put back to the final day of the season after both fell to heavy defeats in the penultimate round on Saturday.

Hamburg, the only ever-present in the league since its formation in 1963, lost at Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and would have been demoted for the first time had Wolfsburg not fallen in Leipzig 4-1.

Wolfsburg remained in the relegation playoff place - two points above Hamburg in an automatic relegation spot - ahead of their final games next Saturday. Wolfsburg will host already-relegated Cologne, while Hamburg's hopes of survival depend on beating Borussia Moenchengladbach and a favor from Cologne.

Mainz secured its survival with a 2-1 win at Borussia Dortmund, which missed the chance to consolidate third place.

Freiburg also ensured it cannot finish in an automatic relegation place, despite losing at Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1.

Schalke secured second place beating Augsburg 2-1.

Bayern Munich, which wrapped up the title with five games to play, came from behind to win in Cologne 3-1.

Bayer Leverkusen ensured the fight for the last Champions League qualification place will go to the final day after drawing at Werder Bremen 0-0. Fifth-place Leverkusen is level on points with Hoffenheim, ahead on goal difference after losing at Stuttgart 2-0.

Also, Hannover defeated Hertha Berlin 3-1.