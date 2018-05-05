Crutchlow sets track record at Jerez to take Spanish GP pole

JEREZ, Spain (AP) — Cal Crutchlow set a track record at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto to take pole position for the Spanish MotoGP on Saturday.

Crutchlow pushed his Honda to a lap time of 1 minute, 37.653 seconds on the recently repaved track for his first pole since the British GP in 2016.

The 2017 race winner, Dani Pedrosa, had the second best time ahead of Johann Zarco and Jorge Lorenzo.

Defending champion Marc Marquez will start Sunday's race from fifth on the grid, while points leader Andrea Dovizioso is eighth.

Valentino Rossi only managed the 10th fastest time, just in front of Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales.

Dovizioso has 46 points, one more than Marquez, after three races.