American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/05 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 9 .719
New York 22 10 .688 1
Toronto 18 15 .545
Tampa Bay 14 16 .467 8
Baltimore 8 24 .250 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 15 .531
Detroit 13 18 .419
Minnesota 11 17 .393 4
Kansas City 10 22 .313 7
Chicago 9 21 .300 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 12 .625
Houston 21 13 .618
Seattle 18 13 .581
Oakland 16 16 .500 4
Texas 13 21 .382 8

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Houston 8, Arizona 0

Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 0

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-1) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-3) at Oakland (Triggs 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Arizona (Koch 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Hernandez 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.