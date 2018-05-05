WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Stoke is relegated from the English Premier League after losing at home to Crystal Palace 2-1 in Saturday's early game. Tottenham can move above Liverpool into third place with a win at West Bromwich Albion. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's six EPL games.

RAC--KENTUCKY DERBY

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Bob Baffert is seeking a fifth victory in the Kentucky Derby and he's got the favorite, too. Justify is the early 7-2 favorite for Saturday's 144th Run for the Roses that features a full field of 20 colts. History would be written if Ireland-based Mendelssohn pulls off a victory. No European colt has ever won the Derby. Post time is 2246 GMT. SENT: 130 words, photos.

BOX--HAYE-BELLEW

LONDON — Former world heavyweight champion David Haye's career is on the line when he fights Tony Bellew in an all-British grudge rematch at London?s O2 Arena. Haye lost the first fight 14 months ago and says he'll retire if he loses again. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-KOSCIELNY

PARIS — France defender Laurent Koscielny will miss the World Cup after he suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles playing for Arsenal on Thursday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Valencia can clinch a fourth-place finish in the Spanish league and a spot in next season's Champions League if it takes a point from its visit to Villarreal or Real Betis fails to win at Athletic Bilbao. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1615 GMT

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Hamburger SV is playing for Bundesliga survival at Eintracht Frankfurt in the penultimate round of games. Defeat — if Wolfsburg beats Leipzig away — would mean Hamburg?s first relegation. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN GRAND FINAL

NEWCASTLE, Australia — Striker Kosta Barbarouses scored a disputed early goal and the Melbourne Victory then held on for more than 80 minutes for a 1-0 victory over the Newcastle Jets to win a fourth A-League title. SENT: 190 words.

SOC--JAPANESE ROUNDUP

TOKYO — Kento Hashimoto and Masato Morishige scored as FC Tokyo beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 away on Saturday to move within five points of J-League leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--MLS-UNION-TORONTO FC

TORONTO — Victor Vazquez, Sebastian Giovinco and Jay Chapman all scored to lead Toronto FC to a 3-0 victory against the Philadelphia Union on Friday night. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

TEL AVIV — The second leg of the Giro d'Italia stretches 167 kilometers (104 miles) down the Mediterranean coast from Haifa to Tel Aviv. The Giro will end in Rome on May 27. By Aron Heller. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

GLF--WELLS FARGO

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Peter Malnati had a one-shot lead over Jason Day and rookie Aaron Wise in the Wells Fargo Championship. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson were well back. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— GLF--WELLS FARGO-WOODS — Tiger shoots 73 to stay inside cut line at Quail Hollow. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 540 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Bernhard Langer played his best round on the PGA Tour Champions in more than two years, shooting a course-record 9-under 63 at The Woodlands Country Club on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Insperity Invitational. SENT: 430 words.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

THE COLONY, Texas — Sung Hyun Park got to 6-under through 14 holes before play was halted by darkness in the weather-delayed first round of the abbreviated LPGA Texas Classic on Friday. SENT: 400 words.

HKO--WORLDS

HERNING, Denmark — Rudolfs Balcers scored his second goal in overtime to complete Latvia's comeback victory over Norway in their first game at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, and Switzerland prevailed over Austria 3-2 also in overtime. Later, the United States faces Denmark a day after beating tournament favorite Canada 5-4. SENT: 230 words, photos.

TEN--MUNICH OPEN

MUNICH — Defending champion Alexander Zverev faces Chung Hyeon and three-time former winner Philipp Kohlschreiber plays Maximilian Marterer in the semifinals of the Munich Open. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

TEN--MADRID OPEN

MADRID — Eighth-seeded Venus Williams plays Anett Kontaveit in the first round of the Madrid Open on Saturday. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

TEN--PRAGUE OPEN

PRAGUE — Second-seeded Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Prague Open final. SENT: 110 words, photos.

TEN--ESTORIL OPEN

ESTORIL, Portugal — Second-seeded Pablo Carreno plays American Frances Tiafoe, while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Joao Sousa in the semifinals of the Estoril Open. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1900 GMT.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

SYDNEY — The Auckland-based Blues beat New South Wales 24-21 on Saturday to extend an embarrassing run of losses for Australian teams against New Zealand opponents in Super Rugby. SENT: 240 words.

MOT--SPANISH GP

JEREZ, Spain — MotoGP points leader Andrea Dovizioso and title rival Marc Marquez vie for pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1400 GMT

BKN--WARRIORS-PELICANS

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis had 33 points, 18 rebounds and four steals, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Golden State 119-100 to trim the Warriors' series lead to 2-1. By Brett Martel. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BKN--ROCKETS-JAZZ

SALT LAKE CITY — James Harden had 25 points and 12 assists to lead Houston to a 113-92 win over Utah in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Eric Gordon added 25 points and Chris Paul had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets. By John Coon. SENT: 780 words, photos.

HKN--SHARKS-GOLDEN KNIGHTS

LAS VEGAS — After a lackluster loss two nights earlier, the Vegas Golden Knights responded with an energetic performance in Game 5 to move one victory away from their second playoff series win, and a berth in the Western Conference final in their inaugural season. By W.G. Ramirez. SENT: 810 words, photos.

HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES

BOSTON — Dan Girardi scored 3:18 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night for a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. SENT: 250 words, photos.

RAC--KENTUCKY OAKS

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — After five relatively easy victories, Monomoy Girl proved it could also handle challenges in the Kentucky Oaks. By Gary B. Graves. SENT: 600 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.