Turkish opposition parties form alliance before June 24 vote

ISTANBUL (AP) — Four opposition parties in Turkey have announced a political alliance ahead of the country's June 24 national election, aiming to mount a meaningful challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.
Speaking to reporters Saturday, the main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Bulent Tezcan announced the "nation alliance." His party is joining forces with the newly-founded nationalist Good Party, the Islamic-leaning Felicity Party and the center-right Democrat Party in a bid to weaken the ruling party's 16-year dominance in parliament.
Tezcan said candidates from the Democrat Party would run under the Good Party.
The parties will all field their own presidential candidates to run against Erdogan and will run as an alliance for the parliamentary election, which is scheduled for the same day.