Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;W;14;78%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;36;28;Sunny and very warm;37;29;W;20;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Not as hot;29;16;Sunshine and nice;28;15;WNW;19;48%;26%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;17;12;Showers around;18;12;E;10;70%;64%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with sunshine;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;E;16;52%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and chilly;10;4;Rain and drizzle;9;1;S;17;59%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds;33;18;Partly sunny;32;18;E;15;17%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;9;-2;Inc. clouds;5;-1;WSW;16;51%;11%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers around;27;20;A morning shower;30;20;ENE;9;68%;56%;4

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Severe thunderstorms;23;17;W;9;75%;88%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;18;14;A shower in the a.m.;19;14;WSW;16;75%;56%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;35;22;Nice with sunshine;35;22;W;19;31%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;8;74%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;33;22;Hazy sun;35;22;S;9;46%;7%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;12;72%;72%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Showers and t-storms;21;13;SW;9;73%;70%;9

Beijing, China;Overcast;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;SSE;8;26%;0%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a t-storm;29;16;Thunderstorms;25;14;WNW;9;72%;85%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;ENE;9;52%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;10;Cloudy;16;10;S;8;83%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;ESE;15;54%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or t-storm;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;NNE;17;42%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, mild;21;10;Sunny, nice and warm;24;11;E;10;60%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;30;14;Thunderstorms;29;15;NNE;18;59%;72%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;Sun and some clouds;26;13;NE;15;37%;1%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Misty;21;18;Sun and some clouds;22;19;ENE;17;81%;33%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;An a.m. thunderstorm;29;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;NNW;8;52%;84%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;21;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;13;W;18;97%;95%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;32;21;Mostly cloudy;33;20;N;19;38%;11%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;SSE;11;73%;4%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;ESE;6;66%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;36;28;Some hazy sun;37;28;S;15;61%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunlit and warmer;26;12;Cooler with a shower;16;8;NNE;23;69%;58%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;13;78%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, mild;15;8;Sunny and mild;18;8;SW;8;60%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;23;19;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;N;22;83%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Warmer;28;15;Sunny and warm;32;17;S;7;43%;1%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;31;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;23;S;13;84%;94%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;41;26;Warm with hazy sun;41;29;ENE;10;29%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Sunshine and nice;24;8;Partly sunny;24;11;SE;10;40%;16%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Strong thunderstorms;32;26;Thunderstorms;37;28;SSE;18;74%;87%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;24;A shower in spots;33;23;SSE;11;60%;45%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, mild;20;8;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;WNW;16;74%;6%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;26;13;Cloudy;25;11;ENE;10;37%;42%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;20;15;Mostly sunny;20;16;ENE;29;78%;6%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Warm with some sun;34;26;SSE;13;70%;33%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Nice with sunshine;25;10;E;6;51%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;N;10;75%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;14;4;Partly sunny;14;6;WSW;17;72%;15%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;33;27;Showers and t-storms;33;26;WSW;9;77%;72%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;14;77%;72%;12

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;21;NE;24;58%;21%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and less humid;39;26;Hazy sunshine;38;27;SSE;9;37%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;33;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;N;15;51%;83%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly cloudy;22;16;High clouds;22;15;NNE;12;69%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;14;61%;45%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;39;26;Sunny and very warm;37;29;SSE;17;46%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;SE;7;32%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;24;12;A t-storm in spots;23;13;NW;10;50%;66%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;35;27;Sunny, breezy, nice;35;28;WSW;23;56%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;S;10;71%;50%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;47;30;Sunny and hot;45;30;SW;13;12%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy thunderstorm;31;15;Cooler;22;12;N;18;55%;58%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;28;24;Thunderstorms;29;25;ESE;24;75%;87%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;9;73%;83%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;36;26;Hazy and very warm;37;27;SSW;17;65%;12%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NW;6;75%;80%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;1;A t-storm in spots;13;1;E;11;60%;64%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;13;78%;69%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;22;17;Nice with sunshine;21;18;S;14;76%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NNW;9;61%;56%;9

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, mild;21;9;Mostly sunny, mild;23;10;E;11;54%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Increasing clouds;31;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;S;9;47%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;12;74%;50%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;24;13;A t-storm in spots;24;14;ESE;6;58%;65%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;8;69%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Thunderstorms;29;24;ENE;8;85%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;27;Partly sunny;36;26;SE;13;52%;30%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;20;11;Clouds and sun;21;12;N;9;62%;6%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NNE;11;51%;64%;10

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;29;25;A shower in places;30;23;S;18;68%;72%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;19;5;Sunshine and mild;17;6;N;17;44%;2%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;26;S;12;72%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy, mist;20;17;Partly sunny;22;17;ENE;14;65%;14%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;20;8;Mostly cloudy;14;4;N;5;55%;68%;4

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Cooler, a.m. showers;16;7;NNE;13;78%;100%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;28;Hazy sun;33;28;NW;15;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A t-shower in spots;24;15;ENE;13;68%;83%;10

New York, United States;Not as warm;24;15;Brief showers;17;11;N;12;66%;75%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;31;18;Decreasing clouds;26;16;NNW;14;55%;9%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;6;-4;Afternoon flurries;3;-3;WSW;18;59%;80%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;A little p.m. rain;24;17;S;14;51%;89%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, mild;19;7;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;S;10;62%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;21;5;Cooler;16;2;N;16;55%;81%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showery;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;ENE;12;80%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNW;10;78%;74%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;13;75%;86%;12

Paris, France;Sunny and mild;24;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;12;63%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;29;17;Not as warm;22;11;SSE;23;74%;54%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;26;Showers and t-storms;34;25;SW;11;73%;73%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;ESE;18;80%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;31;24;Thunderstorms;32;23;SE;14;64%;86%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;ENE;11;44%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;28;13;A little a.m. rain;24;10;NW;8;62%;63%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;Periods of rain;18;10;SW;11;76%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;22;13;Mostly sunny;22;14;SSW;11;71%;66%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;SSE;14;71%;78%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;5;3;A little p.m. rain;6;4;SW;34;66%;90%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;14;5;Some sun and mild;18;7;ENE;3;55%;8%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;W;10;74%;72%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A t-storm in spots;40;28;E;12;11%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;22;13;A t-storm in spots;22;14;WNW;9;76%;73%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;10;2;More sun than clouds;14;6;W;12;66%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Partly sunny;17;11;W;20;68%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;16;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ENE;7;67%;73%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A shower or two;27;23;ESE;26;72%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;8;78%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;28;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;ENE;19;19%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;24;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;SW;8;53%;42%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;27;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;NE;12;80%;77%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;26;12;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;NNE;8;56%;45%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;22;10;SSW;9;65%;44%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;26;15;Cooler, morning rain;18;12;NNE;7;80%;66%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;22;19;Morning rain;28;17;WNW;21;77%;88%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;16;72%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;27;12;Thunderstorms;25;12;S;13;74%;85%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;29;25;E;24;67%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, mild;18;8;Sunshine and mild;21;10;W;16;57%;6%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Sunny and nice;22;14;N;12;56%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Clouds and sun, hot;34;25;E;9;56%;42%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;11;4;Partly sunny, milder;16;6;WSW;13;65%;14%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Sunshine;27;10;N;18;31%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. shower or two;26;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;14;N;13;46%;44%;6

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;26;16;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;W;13;33%;27%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cooler;28;19;High clouds;27;20;N;11;50%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;20;15;Thunderstorms;24;17;SSE;7;74%;75%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunlit and warmer;26;15;Clouds and sun;27;17;SSW;20;46%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;18;6;A little p.m. rain;14;5;NNE;12;65%;76%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Nice with sunshine;27;18;ESE;12;39%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;25;14;Mostly cloudy;23;14;W;10;64%;44%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;14;-2;Partly sunny, warmer;24;6;SE;12;18%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine and warmer;20;12;Partly sunny;22;12;E;7;47%;63%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;23;11;Sunny and nice;23;10;NNW;16;35%;2%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;31;23;Periods of sun, warm;34;24;SW;9;58%;42%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;17;5;Lots of sun, mild;19;6;N;13;50%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;20;7;Brilliant sunshine;21;7;NE;15;45%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;16;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;11;NW;29;72%;14%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;35;25;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;W;11;57%;39%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;23;12;Showers around;24;11;NE;6;62%;86%;7

