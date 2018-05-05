The Latest: Russian opposition leader Navalny detained

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on anti-Putin protests in Russia (all times local):

Russian police have detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a demonstration against President Vladimir Putin in central Moscow.

Thousands of demonstrators denouncing Putin's upcoming inauguration into a fourth term gathered Saturday in the capital's Pushkin Square.

Video showed police carrying a struggling Navalny, who is Putin's most prominent foe, out of the square, carrying him by the legs and arms.

The unauthorized protest was part of a day of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan "He is not our czar." Police made arrests at demonstrations in some other cities, but there was no overall figure immediately available.

