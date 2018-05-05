Polish, Australian runners win Taipei 101 Run Up

Taipei (CNA) - Polish national Piotr Lobodzinski and Australian Suzy Walsham won the men's and women's events at the annual Taipei 101 Run Up on Saturday.



This year, elite runners were required to participate in two rounds, for which they received points, the athlete with the highest combined score being declared the winner. In the first round, competitors ran from the first to the 35th floor and in the second round from the first to the 91st floor.



Lobodzinski and Walsham won both rounds, receiving a maximum 560 points to clinch the titles.



However, neither of them broke the record for running from the first to the 91st floor, set by Australian Paul Crake in the men's category with 10:29.32 and Austrian Andrea Mayr with 12:38.85, both in 2005.



Taipei 101 has held an annual stair-climbing race since 2005 and is one of the world's most difficult climbing challenges.



Since Taipei 101 joined the World Federation of Great Towers in 2014, the annual Taipei 101 Run Up event has been included as a Towerrunning Tour Race hosted by the Towerrunning World Association (TWA), the international governing body for the sport of stair running.



The iconic building hosted the TWA's Asian & Oceanian Towerrunning Championship in 2017 in which more than 4,500 people took part.



The Run Up on Saturday also served as the Towerrunning World Championship, attracting over 5,000 runners from 47 countries and was the first time Taipei 101 has hosted the event.



