Super Rugby: 3 tries for Lam as Hurricanes beat Lions 28-19

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Winger Ben Lam scored three tries and took his season tally to 12 as the Hurricanes beat the Johannesburg-based Lions 28-19 in Super Rugby on Saturday.

Lam came into the match with nine tries, level with Jaguares winger Emiliano Boffelli as the leading tryscorer in the tournament this season, and touched down once in the first half and twice in the second to take sole possession of first place.

He shrugged off weak defense to score in the seventh minute, giving the Hurricanes a lead they held for the remainder of the match. By halftime the Hurricanes were 14-7 ahead and they extended their lead to 28-7 with Lam's tries in the fourth and 13th minutes of the second half.

The Lions narrowed the margin with late tries to Marnus Schoeman and Sylvian Mahuza but couldn't sustain the rally.

The match repeated the clash between the teams in Wellington in the 2016 final, which the Hurricanes won for their first Super Rugby title.