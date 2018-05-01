Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s grandson is still alive, according to photo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The only grandson of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東) did not die in a bus crash in North Korea but is still alive, according to a photo showing him visiting a shipbuilding company in China.

As the Chinese survivors of a crash which killed 36 people last month were paid high-level attention, including a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but not all their names were released, speculation mounted that one of the fatalities was Major General Mao Xinyu (毛新宇).

Later, a Hong Kong newspaper quoted a relative saying he had not visited the other communist country, while commentators added that someone of his status and military rank was unlikely to join a tour group abroad.

On Friday, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation said Mao was taking part in a seminar organized by its Systems Engineering Research Institute in cooperation with the military.

The company also released a photo showing Mao in uniform, posing with three other officers and two civilians at the seminar.