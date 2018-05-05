Taiwanese warned to avoid Hawaii due to volcanic eruptions

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwan travelers should avoid unnecessary visits to the Big Island of Hawaii, which has experienced a series of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions over the past few days, the Bureau of Consular Affairs warned Saturday.



The Hawaii state government has closed Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, a major tourist attraction, and issued an emergency order to evacuate local residents, the bureau said.



Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes located in the park, began erupting Thursday. A spate of earthquakes followed on Friday, culminating in a magnitude 6.9 temblor -- the most powerful on the island since 1975, U.S. media reported.



In the days leading up to the eruption, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded hundreds of small quakes in the area, according to reports.