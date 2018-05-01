Hsinchu is Taiwan’s acid rain capital for 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Acid rain falls in Hsinchu City on 85 days out of every 100 days of rain, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Saturday.

The figures were revealed in a study covering January to November 2017, the Central News Agency reported.

National Central University, which conducted the survey, named Zhongli in Taoyuan City as the second-worst affected city in the country, with acid rain falling on 71 percent of rainy days.

The average for Taiwan is 35 percent, yet both worst afflicted areas were located in the same area, the island’s northwest. The main reason was that seasonal winds from the northeast were most likely to carry pollution from China to the Taoyuan and Hsinchu areas.

While local pollution also played a part, that element had improved considerably over the recent past, the EPA said.

Rain becomes acid rain when its pH drops to 5.0 or below, the CNA reported. Hsinchu registered an average of 4.73 for the period covered by the study, while Zhongli saw an average pH of 4.79, according to the EPA report.