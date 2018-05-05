Indian police arrest 14 in rape, killing of girl

PATNA, India (AP) — Indian police have arrested 14 people suspected of kidnapping, raping and burning to death a teenage girl, the latest in rising crimes against women in India despite toughening of laws.

District Magistrate Jitendera Singh says the accused abducted the girl from Chatra, a village in eastern Jharkhand state, while she was attending a wedding ceremony on Thursday. Some of them allegedly raped her before letting her go home.

The village council leaders imposed a fine of 50,000 rupees ($770) on the accused the next day. Singh says the suspects beat up the girl's family members for complaining against them and burned her to death after finding her at home alone.

India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012.