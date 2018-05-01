IEM 2018 tournament in Sydney showcases rapidly growing e-sports industry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The growth of E-sports continues worldwide, with the size of audiences at E-sporting events quickly catching up to the size of audiences at traditional sporting events.



On May 4, 16 of the world’s most renowned gaming teams met in Sydney, Australia for the 13th annual Intel Extreme Masters E-sports tournament, a competition lasting three days and offering over NT$ 7 million dollars (US$250,000) in prize money.

Crowds of cheering fans, some wearing national flags crowded Sydney Olympic Park for the opening day of the tournament to root for the 16 best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams in the world.

SETN reports that over 7,000 fans each day are expected to come to the stadium, where the atmosphere is extremely jovial and exciting. When team members enter the arena for competition, they are greeted like rock stars by the enthusiastic crowds.

In 2016, the global E-sports market revenue reached US$493 million, and in 2017 that number increased 40 percent surpassing US$906 million. Reports suggest that by 2019 the revenue will have surpassed US$1.5 billion.



Two of the major companies preparing for the future of E-sports are Intel and Blizzard Entertainment. The success of the IEM 2018 tournament in Sydney will likely alert others to the rapidly growing industry.



Many observers suggest that the Taiwanese government should take steps to develop a vibrant ecosystem to take advantage of what is fast becoming a revolution in sports entertainment.



