  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/05 13:41
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 28 104 34 38 .365
MMachado Bal 32 123 17 44 .358
Lowrie Oak 32 132 15 47 .356
DGordon Sea 31 128 20 45 .352
JMartinez Bos 30 117 19 40 .342
Simmons LAA 30 109 21 37 .339
Altuve Hou 34 135 20 45 .333
Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323
MSmith TB 26 87 9 28 .322
Gregorius NYY 32 116 27 37 .319
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 26; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; JMartinez, Boston, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.