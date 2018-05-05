|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|28
|104
|34
|38
|.365
|MMachado Bal
|32
|123
|17
|44
|.358
|Lowrie Oak
|32
|132
|15
|47
|.356
|DGordon Sea
|31
|128
|20
|45
|.352
|JMartinez Bos
|30
|117
|19
|40
|.342
|Simmons LAA
|30
|109
|21
|37
|.339
|Altuve Hou
|34
|135
|20
|45
|.333
|Cabrera Det
|26
|93
|13
|30
|.323
|MSmith TB
|26
|87
|9
|28
|.322
|Gregorius NYY
|32
|116
|27
|37
|.319
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; KDavis, Oakland, 26; Betts, Boston, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; JMartinez, Boston, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.