|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|New York
|22
|10
|.688
|1
|Toronto
|18
|15
|.545
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Baltimore
|8
|24
|.250
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Detroit
|13
|18
|.419
|3½
|Minnesota
|11
|17
|.393
|4
|Kansas City
|10
|22
|.313
|7
|Chicago
|9
|21
|.300
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Houston
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Seattle
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Oakland
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Texas
|13
|21
|.382
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 13, Cleveland 11, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5
Kansas City 10, Detroit 6
Texas 11, Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 13, Toronto 4, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 12, Baltimore 3
Seattle 4, Oakland 1
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2
Boston 5, Texas 1
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 4, Detroit 2
Houston 8, Arizona 0
Oakland 6, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 0
|Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Bauer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 4:15 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 4-0) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 2-2) at Oakland (Cahill 1-1), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.