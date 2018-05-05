Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 100 000 010—2 4 1 Tampa Bay 001 200 12x—6 10 1

J.Happ, Petricka (6), Mayza (8) and Maile; Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), Romo (8), Colome (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 2-1. L_J.Happ 4-2. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (6). Tampa Bay, Field (2), Miller (3).

___

Cleveland 000 000 051—6 10 2 New York 000 410 011—7 11 0

Tomlin, Ogando (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Sabathia, Betances (7), Shreve (8), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Chapman 1-0. L_Ogando 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (9), Zimmer (2). New York, Torres (1), Judge (8), Sanchez (9).

___

Boston 010 011 110—5 7 0 Texas 000 100 000—1 4 0

Porcello, Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Poyner (9) and Leon; Colon, Diekman (8), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Porcello 5-0. L_Colon 1-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (13), Martinez (7), Devers 2 (6). Texas, Mazara (7).

___

Detroit 000 000 020—2 9 1 Kansas City 000 000 04x—4 6 0

Liriano, Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Kennedy, McCarthy (7), Boyer (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Boyer 1-0. L_Stumpf 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (6).

___

Minnesota 023 010 000—6 12 1 Chicago 201 100 000—4 9 0

Berrios, Duke (7), Pressly (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and J.Castro; Fulmer, Bummer (4), Volstad (6), Fry (7), Soria (8), Beck (9) and Narvaez. W_Berrios 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-2. Sv_Rodney (4). HRs_Minnesota, Escobar 2 (6), Dozier (5), Morrison (4). Chicago, Abreu (7), Garcia (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE Houston 220 300 010—8 14 0 Arizona 000 000 000—0 1 0

Cole and Stassi; Medlen, McFarland (5), Descalso (9) and Avila. W_Cole 3-1. L_Medlen 0-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 000 003 000—3 7 0 Washington 340 000 00x—7 9 1

Pivetta, Hutchison (2), Curtis (7) and Alfaro; G.Gonzalez, Gott (6), Suero (6), Madson (8), Kintzler (9) and Wieters. W_G.Gonzalez 4-2. L_Pivetta 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (5), Santana (3). Washington, Adams (7), Harper 2 (12).

___

Miami 000 010 000—1 5 0 Cincinnati 400 000 00x—4 7 0

Chen, Gonzalez (5), Wittgren (7), Tazawa (8) and Realmuto; Romano, W.Peralta (6), D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 2-3. L_Chen 1-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (4). HRs_Miami, Brinson (4). Cincinnati, Suarez (4), Duvall (5).

___

San Francisco 060 000 201—9 13 3 Atlanta 201 000 100—4 7 0

Stratton, Smith (7), Watson (8), S.Dyson (9) and Posey; Foltynewicz, Moylan (6), Biddle (7), Fried (8) and Flowers. W_Stratton 3-2. L_Foltynewicz 2-2. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (7), Crawford (3). Atlanta, Markakis (6), Freeman (5).

___

Colorado 510 001 100—8 11 1 New York 200 000 023—7 12 0

Marquez, B.Shaw (7), Rusin (8), McGee (9) and Wolters; Wheeler, Lugo (7) and Lobaton. W_Marquez 2-3. L_Wheeler 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (12). HRs_Colorado, Wolters (1), Blackmon (11). New York, Cabrera (6), Frazier (5).

___

Chicago 000 000 002—2 10 1 St. Louis 030 000 00x—3 9 2

Quintana, Cishek (5), Wilson (7), Duensing (8) and Contreras; Mikolas, Lyons (8), Leone (8), Gregerson (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 4-0. L_Quintana 3-2. Sv_Norris (7). HRs_St. Louis, Pham (5).

___

Pittsburgh 102 020 001—6 9 0 Milwaukee 010 003 000—4 9 1

Kingham, E.Santana (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Vazquez (8) and Cervelli; Ju.Guerra, Suter (6), Albers (8), Williams (9) and Pina. W_Kingham 2-0. L_Ju.Guerra 2-2. Sv_Vazquez (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (4), Dickerson (5), Freese (3). Milwaukee, Pina (3), Santana (1).

___

Los Angeles 120 001 000—4 9 0 San Diego 000 000 000—0 0 0

Buehler, Cingrani (7), Garcia (8), Liberatore (9) and Grandal; Lucchesi, Cimber (6), Makita (7), Maton (9) and Lopez. W_Buehler 2-0. L_Lucchesi 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (4), Taylor (5).