Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|100
|000
|010—2
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|12x—6
|10
|1
J.Happ, Petricka (6), Mayza (8) and Maile; Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), Romo (8), Colome (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 2-1. L_J.Happ 4-2. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (6). Tampa Bay, Field (2), Miller (3).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|051—6
|10
|2
|New York
|000
|410
|011—7
|11
|0
Tomlin, Ogando (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Sabathia, Betances (7), Shreve (8), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Chapman 1-0. L_Ogando 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (9), Zimmer (2). New York, Torres (1), Judge (8), Sanchez (9).
___
|Boston
|010
|011
|110—5
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
Porcello, Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Poyner (9) and Leon; Colon, Diekman (8), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Porcello 5-0. L_Colon 1-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (13), Martinez (7), Devers 2 (6). Texas, Mazara (7).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|04x—4
|6
|0
Liriano, Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Kennedy, McCarthy (7), Boyer (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Boyer 1-0. L_Stumpf 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (6).
___
|Minnesota
|023
|010
|000—6
|12
|1
|Chicago
|201
|100
|000—4
|9
|0
Berrios, Duke (7), Pressly (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and J.Castro; Fulmer, Bummer (4), Volstad (6), Fry (7), Soria (8), Beck (9) and Narvaez. W_Berrios 3-3. L_Fulmer 2-2. Sv_Rodney (4). HRs_Minnesota, Escobar 2 (6), Dozier (5), Morrison (4). Chicago, Abreu (7), Garcia (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|220
|300
|010—8
|14
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
Cole and Stassi; Medlen, McFarland (5), Descalso (9) and Avila. W_Cole 3-1. L_Medlen 0-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|340
|000
|00x—7
|9
|1
Pivetta, Hutchison (2), Curtis (7) and Alfaro; G.Gonzalez, Gott (6), Suero (6), Madson (8), Kintzler (9) and Wieters. W_G.Gonzalez 4-2. L_Pivetta 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (5), Santana (3). Washington, Adams (7), Harper 2 (12).
___
|Miami
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|400
|000
|00x—4
|7
|0
Chen, Gonzalez (5), Wittgren (7), Tazawa (8) and Realmuto; Romano, W.Peralta (6), D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 2-3. L_Chen 1-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (4). HRs_Miami, Brinson (4). Cincinnati, Suarez (4), Duvall (5).
___
|San Francisco
|060
|000
|201—9
|13
|3
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|100—4
|7
|0
Stratton, Smith (7), Watson (8), S.Dyson (9) and Posey; Foltynewicz, Moylan (6), Biddle (7), Fried (8) and Flowers. W_Stratton 3-2. L_Foltynewicz 2-2. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (7), Crawford (3). Atlanta, Markakis (6), Freeman (5).
___
|Colorado
|510
|001
|100—8
|11
|1
|New York
|200
|000
|023—7
|12
|0
Marquez, B.Shaw (7), Rusin (8), McGee (9) and Wolters; Wheeler, Lugo (7) and Lobaton. W_Marquez 2-3. L_Wheeler 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (12). HRs_Colorado, Wolters (1), Blackmon (11). New York, Cabrera (6), Frazier (5).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|002—2
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|030
|000
|00x—3
|9
|2
Quintana, Cishek (5), Wilson (7), Duensing (8) and Contreras; Mikolas, Lyons (8), Leone (8), Gregerson (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 4-0. L_Quintana 3-2. Sv_Norris (7). HRs_St. Louis, Pham (5).
___
|Pittsburgh
|102
|020
|001—6
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|003
|000—4
|9
|1
Kingham, E.Santana (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Vazquez (8) and Cervelli; Ju.Guerra, Suter (6), Albers (8), Williams (9) and Pina. W_Kingham 2-0. L_Ju.Guerra 2-2. Sv_Vazquez (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (4), Dickerson (5), Freese (3). Milwaukee, Pina (3), Santana (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|120
|001
|000—4
|9
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|0
Buehler, Cingrani (7), Garcia (8), Liberatore (9) and Grandal; Lucchesi, Cimber (6), Makita (7), Maton (9) and Lopez. W_Buehler 2-0. L_Lucchesi 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (4), Taylor (5).