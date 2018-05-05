  1. Home
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Markakis Atl 31 123 21 41 .333
Cabrera NYM 29 115 22 38 .330
OHerrera Phi 30 112 16 37 .330
Pham StL 28 98 24 32 .327
Arenado Col 28 102 17 33 .324
FFreeman Atl 31 119 24 38 .319
Dickerson Pit 30 115 18 36 .313
RFlaherty Atl 26 87 12 27 .310
Winker Cin 29 87 9 27 .310
Pollock Ari 30 114 21 35 .307
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 24; FFreeman, Atlanta, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Franco, Philadelphia, 24; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 22; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 22.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 4-2; 6 tied at 3-0.