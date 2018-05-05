  1. Home
2018/05/05 11:11
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 9 .719
New York 22 10 .688 1
Toronto 18 15 .545
Tampa Bay 14 16 .467 8
Baltimore 8 23 .258 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 15 .531
Detroit 13 18 .419
Minnesota 10 17 .370
Chicago 9 20 .310
Kansas City 10 22 .313 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 12 .613
Houston 20 13 .606
Seattle 18 12 .600 ½
Oakland 15 16 .484 4
Texas 13 21 .382

___

Thursday's Games

Toronto 13, Cleveland 11, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5

Kansas City 10, Detroit 6

Texas 11, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 13, Toronto 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 12, Baltimore 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2

Boston 5, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Bauer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 4:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 4-0) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 2-2) at Oakland (Cahill 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.