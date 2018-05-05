|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|28
|104
|34
|38
|.365
|MMachado Bal
|31
|120
|16
|43
|.358
|DGordon Sea
|30
|124
|20
|44
|.355
|Lowrie Oak
|31
|127
|15
|44
|.346
|JMartinez Bos
|30
|117
|19
|40
|.342
|Altuve Hou
|33
|131
|17
|43
|.328
|Simmons LAA
|29
|104
|21
|34
|.327
|Cabrera Det
|26
|93
|13
|30
|.323
|MSmith TB
|26
|87
|9
|28
|.322
|Gregorius NYY
|32
|116
|27
|37
|.319
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; JMartinez, Boston, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; 4 tied at 23.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.