BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 28 104 34 38 .365 MMachado Bal 31 120 16 43 .358 DGordon Sea 30 124 20 44 .355 Lowrie Oak 31 127 15 44 .346 JMartinez Bos 30 117 19 40 .342 Altuve Hou 33 131 17 43 .328 Simmons LAA 29 104 21 34 .327 Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323 MSmith TB 26 87 9 28 .322 Gregorius NYY 32 116 27 37 .319 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; JMartinez, Boston, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; 4 tied at 23.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.