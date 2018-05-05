  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/05
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Markakis Atl 31 123 21 41 .333
Cabrera NYM 29 115 22 38 .330
OHerrera Phi 30 112 16 37 .330
Pham StL 27 94 23 31 .330
Arenado Col 28 102 17 33 .324
FFreeman Atl 31 119 24 38 .319
Dickerson Pit 29 111 17 35 .315
RFlaherty Atl 26 87 12 27 .310
Winker Cin 29 87 9 27 .310
Pollock Ari 30 114 21 35 .307
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 24; FFreeman, Atlanta, 24; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Franco, Philadelphia, 24; 3 tied at 21.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.