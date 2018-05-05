  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/05/05 10:54
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 27 100 33 37 .370
MMachado Bal 31 120 16 43 .358
DGordon Sea 30 124 20 44 .355
Lowrie Oak 31 127 15 44 .346
JMartinez Bos 29 113 18 39 .345
Altuve Hou 33 131 17 43 .328
Simmons LAA 29 104 21 34 .327
Cabrera Det 26 93 13 30 .323
MSmith TB 26 87 9 28 .322
Gregorius NYY 32 116 27 37 .319
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; GSanchez, New York, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; MMachado, Baltimore, 27; Betts, Boston, 25; Segura, Seattle, 24; JMartinez, Boston, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1.