Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 100 000 010—2 4 1 Tampa Bay 001 200 12x—6 10 1

Happ, Petricka (6), Mayza (8) and Maile; Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), Romo (8), Colome (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 2-1. L_Happ 4-2. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (6). Tampa Bay, Field (2), Miller (3).

___

Cleveland 000 000 051—6 10 2 New York 000 410 011—7 11 0

Tomlin, Ogando (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Sabathia, Betances (7), Shreve (8), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Chapman 1-0. L_Ogando 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (9), Zimmer (2). New York, Torres (1), Judge (8), Sanchez (9).

___

Boston 010 011 110—5 7 0 Texas 000 100 000—1 4 0

Porcello, Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Poyner (9) and Leon; Colon, Diekman (8), Chavez (9) and Chirinos. W_Porcello 5-0. L_Colon 1-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (13), Martinez (7), Devers 2 (6). Texas, Mazara (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 000 003 000—3 7 0 Washington 340 000 00x—7 9 1

Pivetta, Hutchison (2), Curtis (7) and Alfaro; G.Gonzalez, Gott (6), Suero (6), Madson (8), Kintzler (9) and Wieters. W_G.Gonzalez 4-2. L_Pivetta 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (5), Santana (3). Washington, Adams (7), Harper 2 (12).

___

Miami 000 010 000—1 5 0 Cincinnati 400 000 00x—4 7 0

Chen, Gonzalez (5), Wittgren (7), Tazawa (8) and Realmuto; Romano, Peralta (6), D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (7), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 2-3. L_Chen 1-1. Sv_Iglesias (4). HRs_Miami, Brinson (4). Cincinnati, Suarez (4), Duvall (5).

___

San Francisco 060 000 201—9 13 3 Atlanta 201 000 100—4 7 0

Stratton, Smith (7), Watson (8), Dyson (9) and Posey; Foltynewicz, Moylan (6), Biddle (7), Fried (8) and Flowers. W_Stratton 3-2. L_Foltynewicz 2-2. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (7), Crawford (3). Atlanta, Markakis (6), Freeman (5).

___

Colorado 510 001 100—8 11 1 New York 200 000 023—7 12 0

Marquez, Shaw (7), Rusin (8), McGee (9) and Wolters; Wheeler, Lugo (7) and Lobaton. W_Marquez 2-3. L_Wheeler 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (12). HRs_Colorado, Wolters (1), Blackmon (11). New York, Cabrera (6), Frazier (5).